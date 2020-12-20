BBC News

Cornwall Eden Project closes after heavy rain causes floods

image captionThe landslips came after heavy rain caused flooding overnight

The Eden Project in Cornwall has been forced to close after flooding caused several landslips at the site.

Heavy rain across the wider region on Friday meant some people had to evacuate their homes.

A spokesman said managers closed the site as a precaution and were assessing the damage.

The botanical gardens have been open since 3 December, when the county was categorised in tier one, the mildest of the coronavirus restrictions.

Advice on when the site is likely to reopen will be available on the company's website, the spokesman added.

