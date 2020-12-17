Drug dealers jailed for hiding body in airbed in Penzance
- Published
Two drug dealers have been jailed for hiding a woman's body in a makeshift body bag after she overdosed.
Cecelia Seddon, 32, died in April 2018 and was wrapped in an airbed with her belongings and stuffed under a bed. She was not found for six days.
Clayton Hawkes, 52, of Albertus Gardens, Hayle, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Blaze Fisher, 25, of Montague Avenue, Redruth, was jailed for three years and seven months at Exeter Crown Court.
Hawkes was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and two counts of administering a poisonous or noxious substance and Fisher admitted perverting the course of justice.
Judge Peter Johnson described their actions as "disgraceful" and "reprehensible".
Both men were taking drugs with Miss Seddon when she died.
She went with her boyfriend to Hawke's flat for a party on 12 April, where he injected her with a mixture of cocaine and heroin known as a snowball.
She passed out and never regained consciousness - she died later that night.
Both men left the flat due to the stench of her body and police searched the premises for drugs, without finding her body.
Hawkes and Fisher mocked the police for not finding the corpse during their search.
She was only discovered after Hawkes told people about the death and they contacted the police.
The police said the cause of death remains unascertained, although levels of cocaine and heroin, at levels associated with fatalities, were found within her body.
Ramona Seddon, the victim's sister, said: "Nobody deserves to be treated with so much disrespect. I will never understand what led these men to do such a terrible thing."
Both men have already been dealt with separately for drug dealing.