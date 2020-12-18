Cornish urged to 'put off' new year parties until midsummer
- Published
People are being urged to "put off celebrating new year" due to Covid-19 restrictions and instead celebrate midsummer 2021.
The plea has come from Visit Cornwall's boss Malcolm Bell who said there would be "plenty of time for parties in the future".
He urged visitors to come to Cornwall in 2021, not over the festive period.
It comes as coronavirus cases are rising in Cornwall, but the county remains in tier one.
Druids celebrated midsummers
"Hopefully by midsummer we'll be out of it [restrictions] and you'll be able to come down and enjoy a sort of six-month late new year," said Mr Bell.
"Our advice is enjoy a quiet, but thoughtful New Year's Eve this year and there will be plenty of times for parties in the future.
"A bit of control now will mean we can actually get our lives back to what will be a different normal, but a lot better than where we are now."
He said "the druids used to" celebrate midsummers, so "why not?".
Cornwall's director of public health said: "We are unfortunately now seeing an increase in cases across Cornwall."
Cases have now increased to "17 confirmed cases a day" explained Rachel Wigglesworth, as she urged Cornish residents to follow the guidelines over new year.
For new year "we are encouraging everyone to see out midnight in your own home", she added.
Covid street marshals will be out on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve working with the police to ensure people are safe, said Julian German, leader of Cornwall Council.
He said they would be working in areas, like St Ives, "where there are traditional gatherings on those dates".
"We are very close to the wide rollout of the vaccine, let's not take the risk now, let's enjoy those gatherings later on in the year."