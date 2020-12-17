Seal pup found at Cornish bus stop in stormy weather
A seal pup found at a bus stop in Cornwall has been returned to the sea.
The Cornish Seal Sanctuary and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were called to Porthleven on Wednesday.
The sanctuary said the pup had made her way to the bus stop during stormy weather and a high tide, presumably seeking shelter.
It said the pup was found at the bus stop next to the harbour which was "unusual".
She was assessed by medics from the BDMLR and the seal sanctuary and was found to be healthy with no injuries.
She received hydrating fluids and was carefully moved to a safer location, then back to the sea.
A spokesman for the Cornish Seal Sanctuary advised anyone who sees a seal in difficulty not to go near it, touch it or try to move or feed it, but should instead call the charity to let them know.