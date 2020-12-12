Art exhibition created in Moretonhampstead telephone box
A town has opened an art exhibition in a disused telephone box in a bid to raise awareness of homelessness.
Local residents and artists in Moretonhampstead, Devon, have donated pieces of artwork for the display.
Organiser Lucy Patrick said the exhibition brought people together "in a Covid-secure way" and gave people something to work on during lockdown.
Residents aged from one to 90 have donated pieces.
Ms Patrick said she hoped the art exhibition, called Out of the Box, related to the "theme of home" and would bring a smile to faces.
She said: "The artefacts coming in are incredibly varied - from a miniature ceramic model of the 13th Century clapper bridge at Postbridge, to a beautiful painting of snowdrops, a Matisse-style screen print of a nude and a cheese grater."
Visitors to the exhibition will be able to swap, take or buy the art and all proceeds will go to St Petrock's, a homeless charity in Exeter.
Camilla Rooney, who lives in the town, said the phone box had previously been used for a mobile disco and it will be used for a seed exchange next spring.
"We're hoping to bring back a bit of that creative spirit to Moretonhampstead - it's something we're really proud of here," she added.
Meanwhile, an artist displaying work in the telephone box said he was "delighted" to be asked.
Alan Bennett said: "I'm very concerned going around the big towns, even the small towns, about the homeless people and I think they need all the support we can give them."