Coronavirus: Cornwall Mum and daughter carers first to get vaccine
Two care home workers from the same family have been the first in Cornwall to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Donna MacKinnon, head of care at Roscarrack House Care Home in Falmouth, said she hoped this would be a "real turning point" for everyone.
She said the experience was "really emotional", especially as she had a "spell" in hospital after a Covid-19 outbreak at the home.
At the Royal Cornwall Hospital, about 200 people each day will have the jab.
Ms MacKinnon said six residents and nine members of staff had coronavirus, but "luckily" all came through.
"It's been awful to see our residents so isolated and to see their families suffer as well" the 47-year-old said.
Her daughter, Erin, used to work in the kitchen at the care home, but due to staff shortages during the outbreak "she stepped up into care".
"It was scary, but it needed to be done", said the 18-year-old.
The head of care said she was proud of her daughter and of "all the staff".
She said: "We have had residents who have become poorly with the virus at our home and we've seen first-hand the impact it has had on their lives, on their families and their friends inside and out of the home."
Helen Winn, lead vaccination nurse at the hospital in Truro said she was "very excited" and the vaccination would be "an absolute game changer".
About 50 members of staff at Perran Bay Care Home in Perranporth are also due to be among the first to get the jab.