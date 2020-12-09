Cornwall leisure centres 'face closure' as membership drops
- Published
Some leisure centres in Cornwall are facing closure due to a drop in membership, managers have said.
Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), which runs 14 leisure centres on behalf of Cornwall Council, said membership was about 50% lower than in March.
Despite a £6m relief package from the council, it said it was "going to struggle" to keep them all open.
Cornwall Council said it was applying for government cash to help, but warned people had to "use or lose them".
Fifty-seven jobs have been cut at the council-owned gyms.
James Curry, local head of service for GLL which took over operating the facilities in April 2017, said the organisation had "done our best to make the service sustainable for the long-term", including making them Covid-secure.
He said: "The utility costs will remain the same as they were a year ago and it's very difficult to change that.
"Unless customers return to the business, we are going to struggle to keep the centres open and the council will have to make some decisions in conjunction with GLL on the future of their facilities."
The importance of leisure centres has been highlighted by users and councillors.
One gym user in Liskeard told the BBC: "They're really, really important.
"It really has helped mental health, coming in here and having half an hour on the treadmill... They have really made it safe."
Independent Helston county councillor Mike Thomas tweeted the "lose them" warning was a "very important message".
He said: "Our sports and leisure centres need our support."
Cornwall is in tier one of England's coronavirus lockdown restrictions which means organised indoor sport, physical activity and exercise classes can take place if the "rule of six" is followed.
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area