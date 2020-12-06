St Ives Salvation Army fire: Support 'flooding in' to replace gifts
Christmas gifts and money for families in need have "flooded in" to replace those destroyed in a fire at a charity.
About 180 parcels were lost when a fire at a fish and chip shop in St Ives spread to a Salvation Army building next door.
Nathan Loxley from the charity said the response had been "amazing" and their online donation page had "just exploded".
Donations are at nearly £25,000, more than 22 times the original goal.
Mr Loxley said the volunteers involved in the Christmas donation scheme for around 200 families in need were "buzzing" at the efforts of the community.
A donation collection has been set up in the Guildhall concert venue.
He said: "We still need more toys, we still need more food, but we've got great volunteers who are manning those stations for us."
Mr Loxley explained the volume of donations had "opened up some great possibilities" in the local community beyond the scope of the original scheme.
The "devastation" to the fish and chip shop where the blaze began, next door to the Salvation army centre, was "harrowing", he said.
"But there has been that hope in the middle of it all and there has been that real sense of people coming together.
"That's how it has been for all of 2020, it's been a hard year.
"But the way the community in St Ives keep supporting each other is really inspirational," Mr Loxley added.