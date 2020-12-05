St Ives Christmas donations destroyed in seafront fire
Dozens of Christmas gifts for families in need have been destroyed after a chip shop fire spread to a Salvation Army building.
Around 100 toys and 80 hampers were lost in the fire on St Ives seafront.
The blaze in a fish and chip shop on Wharf Road broke out at around 17:00 GMT on Friday.
Local councillor Kirsty Arthur said the fire had destroyed donations that people had been "working their socks off to make for the community".
More than £8,000 has been raised in donations to replace the items lost.
The restaurant fire broke out close to the St Ives lifeboat station and spread to the nearby Salvation Army building, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews from 17 fire stations battled the flames until 04:30 GMT on Saturday, when firefighters with breathing apparatus could get into the building.
The area around the harbour was evacuated and an overnight centre was opened for people forced to leave their homes.
Cllr Arthur announced on social media that a meeting would be held on Saturday to discuss how the project could continue.
She said: "I know a lot of you are waiting to help so I'll keep you updated as soon as I know what's needed.
"I'm not worried as I've seen this community come through over and over again."
'People coming together'
Nathan Loxley from the Salvation Army said he was "still in shock" and around 100 toys and 80 food hampers had been destroyed.
A centre for replacement donations has been opened at the Guildhall concert venue and and people can use their online donation page, he added.
Donations have already exceeded £8,400, nearly eight times the target.
Mr Loxley said: "We're looking after each other, asking how people are, sharing hot drinks."
"It wasn't a nice atmosphere, of course, but people coming together. Which is always amazing isn't it?"