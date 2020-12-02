Falmouth stabbing: Two guilty of man's drug debt murder
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in his home over a drug debt.
Aaron Pill, 25, was found dead from a single stab wound in Tresawle Road, Falmouth, in May.
Kane Coggin, 27, and Liam Bastow, 24, both of Mylor Bridge, told a jury at Truro Crown Court they had only gone to their victim's home to rob him.
The men have been convicted of murder and are due to be sentenced later this month.
The court heard Bastow had owed Mr Pill £400 for drugs and both had threatened each other in a "heated" exchange of text messages and phone calls.
Coggin and Bastow said they had gone to Mr Pill's home to rob him, believing about 1kg of cannabis was stored near the front door, jurors were told.
Their attack was caught on CCTV in Mr Pill's home, who shouted he had been stabbed in their assault.
'Robbery gone wrong'
Coggin and Bastow told the court the stabbing was not intended or planned, and only happened because Mr Pill fought back in what their defence teams said was a robbery that had gone wrong.
Coggin did not realise he had stabbed Mr Pill, the court heard.
Both defendants heard the verdicts via video-link after Coggin had to go into self-isolation as a result of a cellmate testing positive for coronavirus.
Coggin, of Meadowbank, and Bastow, of Avalon Close, had admitted manslaughter but a jury of 11 found them unanimously guilty of murder.
They are due to be sentenced on 16 December as Judge Simon Carr said they should be sentenced in person.