St Ives' Edward Hain Community Hospital site to close
- Published
A community hospital in west Cornwall is to close, health bosses have said.
Twelve in-patient beds at Edward Hain Community Hospital in St Ives closed in February 2016 due to fire safety concerns, but other clinics continued.
Governing body NHS Kernow said the whole site was now to "close permanently and ... no longer be used for health and care purposes".
It added it was working "to relocate the community clinics to a safe and appropriate environment" in the town.
NHS Kernow said the decision came "after careful consideration of all the work with local people over more than 18 months to review the future use" of the hospital.
It added that its members also considered community feedback during "four weeks of extra engagement with the wider public", and proposals from Cornwall Council's health and adult social care scrutiny committee.
It said: "We will work with Cornwall Partnership Foundation Trust to relocate the community clinics to a safe and appropriate environment in St Ives."
The announcement comes after the hospital was badly damaged in a major fire in August.