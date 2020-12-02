Mount Hawke elf doors trail for children in Covid pandemic
- Published
A "magical elf door" trail has sprung up across a village in a bid to "make Christmas feel normal" in the pandemic.
Fifty families in Mount Hawke, Cornwall, were given a wooden door and asked to decorate it and plant it on show in their gardens during December.
It was set up by Alison Jobbins, 49, who was worried children were having such a "weird" time with so many festive events cancelled.
She said safety was paramount and people must follow government guidance.
Tier One rules apply in Cornwall from Wednesday meaning no more than six people would be allowed to meet, despite the county being one of the few places in England with the lowest level of restrictions.
Mrs Jobbins has urged people to dress up as elves or in festive attire, and follow maps provided, finding each numbered door.
"I wanted to do something for the kids and it's become apparent it's also for the adults - the response has been amazing... A small thing has turned into something really big," she said.
"It struck me a lot of Christmas activities have been cancelled and I wanted to do something so they [children] wouldn't notice it wasn't normal."
She said safety was paramount and clear advice had been given via posters and the local school newsletter to socially distance and take part only in their bubbles, or groups of six.
Tazmina Farrell, who made door number 15, said: "It's nice to get involved with the community and to do something for the children of the village, as its been such a horrible year."
As chair of Friends of Mount Hawke Academy parents and teachers association, Mrs Jobbins said she was hoping to raise money via donations for the school.
Maps and entry forms can be found via Facebook and also in the village shop.