'Pathetic coward' St Ives sex attacker jailed for 20 years
A sex attacker described as a "pathetic coward" by one of his victims has been jailed for 20 years.
Clinton Ferreira attacked three women in St Ives, Cornwall, between August and October 2019.
Two of the attacks took place on Porthminster beach, including one on a teenager who was celebrating exam results.
Sentencing him at Truro Crown Court, Judge Simon Carr said the attacks had been "sustained and brutal".
Ferreira, of Tregenna Place, St Ives, denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury of false imprisonment, rape, assault by penetration, attempted rape, two counts of attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent to rape, taking indecent images of a child and assault causing actual bodily harm.
The court heard evidence found on Ferreira' computer included more than 200 hours of violent pornography, recordings of him with other women, films of him talking about what he wanted to do and covert filming of women.
Judge Carr said this painted "a very disturbing picture" and that Ferreira posed a "very significant danger to women and probably will for the rest of your life".
The first attack was on a teenager who had been celebrating her exam results when she was grabbed from behind and choked so she could not scream.
In a statement, she told the court she believed she was going to be raped and murdered and described the huge impact the attack had on her life.
'Afraid and ashamed'
She said she now realised that Ferreira was "nothing but a pathetic coward".
In September 2019, he attacked a woman in her 30s while she slept in a tent on the same beach.
In October, he raped a woman after taking her back to his flat.
Ramsay Quaife, defending, said his client now accepted he had carried out the attacks but had been "afraid and ashamed to admit" them.
Judge Carr imposed an extended sentence meaning Ferreira will serve a minimum of two thirds of the 20 years in prison before being released on licence, which was extended for five years.