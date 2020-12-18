'Why I'm renting a Christmas tree'
Some people are choosing to rent their Christmas tree in an attempt to reduce waste and help the environment.
The rented trees are returned to a Christmas tree farm after the festive period where they are replanted.
Jean Pryce, who has rented a tree this year, said she had "always wanted to" and hoped it helped the environment.
The British Christmas Tree Growers Association said between eight to 10 million Christmas trees are sold each year.
Mrs Pryce, 67, said: "I've been excited about it since I ordered mine... and I want to rent the same tree next year."
She added: "I think it's well worth doing and I wanted to support a local business too."
Melanie Broomhead started a rent a Christmas tree farm this year with her partner Chris Rodwell.
She said they had been "overwhelmed" with the response from the public and had sold out by December at Puddle Farm in Lostwithiel, Cornwall.
"Sustainability is at the forefront of everybody's mind and people are keen to shop local," she added.
"People get a real living tree with zero waste - it's a carbon catching product and totally renewable."
At the farm people will be able to rent the same tree next year.
"This year was an experiment for us and we have been overwhelmed with people's support - it's been a heart warming experience."
Owners of another Christmas tree farm in Cornwall said their "rent a tree" scheme was a more sustainable way to celebrate the festive season.
Jane and Paul Westlake started their farm in 2019 after becoming frustrated at "the waste" caused by throwing away Christmas trees.
Mrs Westlake said: "We were aware so many trees get cut down for Christmas then just left to possibly be recycled or dumped and this is putting something back."
She added: "Why not give a it [a tree] a second life, a third year, fourth year."
Mrs Westlake said they get really positive responses, with some people coming to see the trees as part of the family.
"Some people I think have actually named their tree and it is great when people ask can we have that specific tree back again."
Since last year, their Christmas tree farm in St Austell, Cornwall, has "tripled in size", growing from 40 trees to 120, with 300 families on the waiting list for 2021.
Customers receive guidance from the farmers about how to keep their tree healthy while inside, including not having it in the house for longer than three weeks to prevent it drying out.