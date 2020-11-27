St Dennis incinerator: Suez 'sorry' roof damaged three times
- Published
The operators of Cornwall's incinerator have apologised for the roof of the plant being damaged by strong winds three times in three years.
Staff from Suez apologised to Cornwall Council while discussing plans to carry out permanent repairs to the Cornwall Energy Recovery Centre (CERC).
Steve Daughtry from the centre in St Dennis said the incidents were "extremely frustrating".
He said it has been "unsettling" for local people and "we are very sorry".
People living nearby have been concerned about roof panels blowing off the top of the building and posing a risk, Mr Daughtry said.
Repairs are being carried out on the roof to prepare it for the winter, and permanent repairs will take place this summer, the neighbourhoods overview and scrutiny committee at Cornwall Council heard.
The council will not be contributing towards the repairs and the centre said service will not be disrupted.