Keen athlete drowned in Romanian river swim
A man who was a keen athlete, a rescue diver and competed in Iron Man competitions drowned while on holiday in Romania, an inquest has heard.
Adam Hughes, 21, from Truro, Cornwall, was on a three-week cycling holiday in August 2019 when he decided to swim across a river in Turnu Magurele.
He disappeared after he went in and his body was found two days later 3km (1.9 miles) down the river, the inquest in Truro was told.
A coroner recorded an open verdict.
'Violent death'
His family did not attend the inquest in Truro but his mother had said he was "very keen athlete who had competed in Iron Man events", the hearing was told.
She said he had cycled through Ukraine before meeting a friend and heading to Romania, the inquest heard.
Mr Hughes, who made daily videos of his trek in Ukraine and Romania, went to a cafe in Turnu Magurele, near the Bulgarian border, and decided to swim across the river.
Cafe staff saw him swim halfway across the river, and then he was not seen again.
A post-mortem examination found he suffered a "violent death - mechanical asphyxia following submersion", which Cornwall coroner Andrew Cox said was drowning.