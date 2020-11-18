Tall ships returning to Falmouth in 2021
About 40 tall ships will gather in Falmouth for a maritime festival in 2021, which aims to give a significant boost to the local economy.
It will be the sixth time Falmouth has hosted the tall ships since 1966.
The large square-rigged vessels will gather in the port in the days prior to racing to A Coruna in Spain in August.
Due to social distancing concerns, members of the public will not be able to board the tall ships as some have been able to on previous occasions.
There will be the opportunity to take harbour boat trips to get close up views of the ships, which can be more than 100m (330ft) long.
Falmouth mayor, Councillor Steve Eva said: "We have a strong pedigree in delivering memorable tall ships races and regattas over the years; they really hold a special place in the hearts and minds of so many.
"We greatly look forward to viewing the ships under full sail in Falmouth Bay once again."
Prior to the Tall Ships Race starting on 19 August, the ships will form a parade of sail in Falmouth Bay.
Following the 2014 event an evaluation report found that 197,000 people visited Falmouth during the four-day festival, spending £20.9m.
In June this year the Falmouth Classics event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.