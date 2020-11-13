Man tricked teenager into performing sex acts
A man has been jailed for tricking a teenager into performing sex acts on him.
Jamie Tonkin, 23, told his 18-year-old victim a girl would have sex with him if he performed a sex act, in what a judge described as "an unusual and possibly unique case".
Tonkin, of High Street, Falmouth, pleaded guilty to three charges of causing a person with a mental disorder to engage in sexual activity.
He was jailed for five years.
Truro Crown Court heard that Tonkin "induced, threatened or deceived" the victim to perform oral sex on him four times.
Tonkin, who had been previously cautioned for sexual assault on a girl aged under 13, created fake messages in which the girl appeared to say she would be willing to have sex with the victim.
Representing Tonkin, Ramsay Quaife said his client was "vulnerable and fragile himself" and had been taken into care aged 15.
Sentencing, Judge Simon Carr said Tonkin had "created a complex situation to fulfil your own sexual needs".