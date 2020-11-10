Cornish grandmother of drowned baby admits cruelty
The grandmother of a baby who drowned in a bath while she was out of the room has admitted child cruelty.
Eleven-month-old Chanelle Grenfell died on 26 December 2017 after Shirley Grenfell left her bathroom for two to three minutes, Truro Crown Court heard.
Mrs Justice Juliet May said the death was the result of "tragic inattention" by the 53-year-old "loving grandmother" from Illogan, Cornwall.
Grenfell was given a one-year jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
The court was told Chanelle, who was brought to Grenfell's home for the night by her parents, died after Grenfell left the room to fetch a towel.
Lesser charge
After the alarm was raised the baby was taken to hospital in Truro, and then to Bristol, but died a day later.
The judge said she accepted Grenfell had only been out of the bathroom for two to three minutes and came back to find Chanelle on her back under water.
Grenfell admitted the lesser charge after a jury failed to find her guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence at an earlier trial.
The trial heard the NHS advised babies and toddlers should be put into a bath filled with no more than 5cm (2ins) of water and should not be left alone for a moment.
The bath at Mrs Grenfell's house had 14cm (5.5 ins) of water in it at the time, the court heard.
Defending, Simon Laws QC said the case was a "world away from many cases of child cruelty" and the tragedy was with Grenfell every day.
The court was read a victim impact statement from Chantelle's mother, Kirsty Mankee.
She said her daughter "was much loved" and she hoped "this tragedy makes people think about leaving their kids in the bath".