Harry Billinge: D-Day veteran presents wreath for 'poppy trains'
A D-Day veteran has presented one of hundreds of poppy wreaths that will be carried to a national gathering on Remembrance Day.
'Poppies to Paddington' will see wreaths placed on Great Western Railway trains, before being laid in a ceremony at the station's war memorial.
Harry Billinge MBE, 95, paid respect to his fallen comrades while handing his wreath over at St Austell on Sunday.
He said it was a "marvellous" idea that proved "love is stronger than death".
Mr Billinge was one of only four men from his unit to survive the D-Day landings at Gold Beach on 6 June 1944.
He said more people "than ever before" would look back to that day during the lockdown.
"Love is stronger than death, and I never forget all those fellas that were killed on 6 June 1944", he told the BBC.
"They live in my heart, and many people's hearts today, and they will be remembered for many, many years to come."
Great Western Railway's spokesperson Dan Panes said: "Poppies to Paddington allows all those organisations who would usually be present for the Remembrance services at London Paddington and around the region to pay tribute to the fallen by laying a wreath.
"We are proud to be able to help in this way."
Lt General Sir Andrew Gregory, CEO of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said the event was a "poignant" way to mark "this significant annual event".
Mr Billinge's wreath will be placed onto the Penzance to Paddington service at 05:48 GMT on Wednesday.
Trains departing from Hereford, Paignton, Swansea, Taunton, Worcester Shrub Hill, Cheltenham Spa, Bristol Temple Meads and Oxford have also been selected to participate in the event.