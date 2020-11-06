Man jailed for setting fire to policeman in Newquay
- Published
A man told police "I will set you on fire" before throwing a cider bottle filled with petrol at them, causing flames to "explode" over an officer.
PC Darral Mares suffered serious burns to his hand and body when he was doused with the accelerant in Newquay, Cornwall, on 11 September.
Blagovest Hadjigueorguiev previously admitted attempting to, and inflicting, grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.
Judge Robert Linford told Truro Crown Court it was a "wicked" act.
PC Mares and PC Alan Lenton were sent to remove the Bulgarian and his belongings from Duchy of Cornwall land, where he had been camping.
Footage from the officer's bodycams captured the 30-year-old holding a bottle and telling the officers: "I will set you on fire. This is my stuff, I'm not disturbing anyone. Go away."
The court heard the defendant threw the cider bottle containing petrol at the officers then threw petrol on his camp fire, causing flames to "explode" over PC Mares, 51.
PC Lenton rolled his colleague on to his back to extinguish the flames and was issued a commendation by Judge Robert Linford.
The judge told Hadjigueorguiev: "It was a wicked, deliberate and extremely violent act, directed at a man who had previously tried to help you."
The defendant was jailed for 10 years and six months for causing GBH with intent on PC Mares, and six years for attempted GBH with intent on PC Lenton. The sentences will run concurrently.
Det Insp Daniel Massey, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said PC Mares was "on the road to recovery".
"This incident reflects the dangers and challenges the police face on a daily basis, despite this force area being one of the safest places to live," he said.