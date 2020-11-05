Surfer's thigh impaled by surfboard fin in Cornwall
- Published
A surfer whose leg was impaled by part of her board has thanked lifeguards who she said saved her and her leg.
Robyn Jackson, 30, from Leeds, was surfing in Cornwall when a wave threw her off "wedging my surfboard fin through my wetsuit and deep in my leg".
The same wave sent her board smacking into her face, leaving her "terrified and in agony" on Saturday.
RNLI lifeguards at Harlyn hauled Ms Jackson to safety before she was taken to hospital and had surgery on her leg.
Ms Jackson said she had gone surfing as a "last surf trip before lockdown" and before the weather deteriorated.
"A wave threw me off my board, wedging my surfboard fin through my wetsuit and deep in my leg," she said.
"The wave then released the fin but sent the board smacking in my face."
The "dazed and shocked" surfer was carried out of the water by a family of lifeguards, Jason Dean and his sons Jordan and Jake.
Ms Jackson, who was left with a black eye, said the swift action of the lifeguards meant her leg wound was clean and the operation at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro was a success.
"They acted quick, got me out of the water and off the beach as I couldn't walk on my leg," she said.
"I think I made their day a little bit more dramatic and exciting but they saved me and my leg."
She added: "Safe to say I'm feeling worse for wear and I'll be hanging up the surfboard for a while."
Max Setti, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor, said it was a "a really major injury".
"We're so pleased she is making a recovery," he said.
"Thankfully she was at a lifeguarded beach and the lifeguards who are trained in casualty care to the standard of a first responder knew exactly what to do to treat Robyn quickly.
"It's great that she felt looked after and I am extremely proud of the team."