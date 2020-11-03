Two people die after being swept into sea at Mullion
Two people have died after being swept into the sea from a harbour wall in west Cornwall, police have said.
The man and woman were plucked from choppy seas at Mullion Cove after an emergency call-out on Monday night.
A coastguard helicopter transferred them to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro where the woman in her 20s and the man in his 40s were both confirmed dead, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Their next of kin had been informed, officers added.
Two RNLI lifeboats, the Mullion coastguard team and the coastguard helicopter raced to rescue the two people after the alarm was raised at about 18:45 GMT.
Eyewitness Bina Fellowes said the operation was "quite a chilling experience to witness", as it was carried out in "high winds, and the sea was really choppy".
She said: "You could see the helicopter hovering and lighting up the harbour. The lifeboats were in treacherous conditions.
"I've the ultimate respect for the lifeboats because it's really rocky around there and you need to know where the rocks are.
"I've never experienced anything like it before".
One lifeboat crew said the operation was carried in conditions that were "at the limit" for the vessel.
The Penlee Lifeboat said on Facebook its vessel - an Atlantic 85 called 'The Mollie & Ivor Dent' - dealt with west-south-west force six winds and a "heavy" 4-5m swell, which were "at the limit for the inshore lifeboat".
Devon and Cornwall Police said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.