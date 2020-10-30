Poldark house in Cornwall fallen into 'complete disrepair'
Campaigners are fighting to restore an "iconic" manor house that featured in the original series of Poldark.
Botallack Manor in Cornwall was used as the site for Ross Poldark's home, Nanpara, in the 1975 adaptation starring Robin Lewis.
Kevin Hughes, who is leading the campaign, said it had come to look "like the inside of a warzone".
Owners Tregothnan estate said a refurbishment had been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The Grade II* listed manor has been sat in a state of "complete disrepair" for the past nine years, according to Mr Hughes.
He said it had come to be in a "really bad way" after its long-term tenancy as a B&B came to an end.
Mr Hughes described it as an "absolutely unique" property, which has two engravings dating it to 1665 and 1688.
He said "the Poldark effect" had attracted messages of concern from people in the US, Australia, and the Philippines.
"I was quite upset when I saw it, to see it in the state that it's in," he said.
"I came out of there, and I would say I was shaken.
"It's an iconic image, I just think things like this need to be looked after."
Mr Lewis, who is supporting the campaign, said he had "great memories" of the manor, and described it as "wonderful, historic building" set in a "magnificent setting".
"It is a great place to be centred at, to see that part of deep Cornwall, right at the end of the peninsula," he said.
"Lets hope something can be done about it."
Tregothnan estate said it was undertaking "emergency repairs" due to vandalism and storm damage.
It said a full refurbishment was now planned for 2021, having secured "the requisite planning and listed building consents".