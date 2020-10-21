BBC News

Camborne death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionOfficers are still carrying out an investigation at the property in Uglow Close

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the unexplained death of a woman.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a property in Uglow Close in Camborne, Cornwall, on Tuesday morning by an ambulance crew over concerns for a woman's welfare.

Officers said a 31-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 48-year-old local man was arrested and released on bail until November.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 09:45 BST and detectives said the death was being treated as "unexplained".

Another 48-year-old man, also from Camborne, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and remains in custody, police said.

The woman's next-of-kin have been informed.

Officers remain at the property and inquiries are ongoing, the force said.