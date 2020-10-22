Cornwall hub to support young people's creative pursuits
- Published
A creative hub for young people in Cornwall has been set up by the parents of a teenager who died last year.
The Pearl Exchange will offer studio space, workshops and skill sharing for people aged 18 to 30 with an interest in the creative industries.
Jonathan and Rose Bamford said it would create a "nurturing and collaborative community" in north Cornwall.
It has been named after their 19-year-old daughter Pearl Bamford who died in Truro in March 2019.
Mrs Bamford said: "She was a very headstrong, creative, brilliant, clever individual who has inspired what we are doing here.
"She has motivated us to create something amazing for young people in this hard time of their lives and in this hard time in what is going on in the world.
"We are aiming to be a creative, positive, inspiring place where people can learn skills"
A selection of taster events including creative writing, sound production and performance coaching, are being held this week in Bude ahead of the official launch in spring 2021.
Sean Cummins was a friend of Pearl's and said she had faced mental health challenges during her life.
"People suffer in silence and that's the issue we are trying to solve and trying to help with.
"The Pearl exchange is giving young people in that situation a place to meet like-minded people who may be suffering in a similar way, a chance to learn new skills and try things out."
The centre has been partly funded by Arts Council England and Cornwall-based community investment group FEAST.
Along with creative support, the hub will signpost young people to accredited counsellors and therapists.
Pearl died at the age of 19 after she jumped into a river in Truro, a coroner found.
Her parents said they were inspired to create the centre "having supported her through her struggles".