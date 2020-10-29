Perranporth families aim to combat beach litter with 'territories'
Families have set up marked "territories" in sand dunes where people have repeatedly dumped rubbish since the spring Covid-19 lockdown.
Cornwall's Perranporth beach was one of many UK beauty spots that saw an influx of visitors when restrictions eased in the summer - and a wave of littering.
Families have pledged to keep the dunes clean and put up warning signs.
Perranzabuloe Parish Council is responsible for the sand dunes but refused to comment on the rubbish.
Children and their parents have marked zones with homemade driftwood signs placed in hotspots in the dunes.
They have been clearing their section of rubbish between once every few days to every other week.
The scheme was the brainchild of Lizzi Larbalestier, Surfers Against Sewage rep for Perranporth.
She said piles of rubbish left over the summer showed "a complete lack of responsibility - almost like a rebellion".
"There were larger quantities of alcohol on the dunes this year. Broken glass, cans, plastics and bonfires, pallets and nails," she said.
"I put a handwritten sign on driftwood and all it said was 'Please enjoy this space and please take your litter home', with a smiley face.
"Then I thought it would be more appealing to people's sense of empathy and compassion if you got little kids to do their own."
Alex Pearson, a mother-of-three who has taken part, said it had been "like a summer on steroids" in 2020.
"You can either get cross or you can get creative in the way Lizzi puts it," she said.
Rhiannon, eight, who has been involved, asked: "If people bother to take things there when they are heavier, why don't they take them away when they are lighter?"
Remy Whiting, 40, his wife and two sons have also been involved. He said: "Having these signs in the dunes, particularly written by local children, will hopefully make people think and consider their actions".