Woman arrested after Bodmin police officer hit by car
- Published
A woman has been arrested after a police officer on foot patrol was hit by a car.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Sgt Sue Honeywell was in Bodmin town centre, Cornwall, at 22:00 BST on Saturday when it happened.
The officer was "lucky to have only been struck a glancing blow by the car", Insp Regie Butler-Card said.
A 19-year-old woman, from Bodmin, was held on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving.
She was later released under investigation.
Insp Butler-Card said: "Sgt Honeywell was badly shaken by the incident and has suffered an injury to her knee.
"A number of witnesses were present and assisted the officer at the time of the incident, we would like to thank these people for their help."
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the force.