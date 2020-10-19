A38 crash: Arson arrest after car crashes into house
A driver whose car crashed into a house causing it and the car to catch fire has been arrested on suspicion of arson offences.
The occupants of the house, on the A38 Glyn Valley Road near Bodmin in Cornwall, and a "large number of dogs" had to be rescued by officers.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the driver was initially trapped in the car by the fire.
He was taken to hospital with a broken arm and soft tissue injuries.
A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at 19:30 BST on Sunday.
The spokesman said the driver, who was "conscious and breathing although in heavy shock and substantial pain", was extracted from his vehicle shortly before police arrived.
He was later arrested at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
The road was closed for several hours while the incident was investigated and firefighters carried out "prolonged damping down".
In a tweet Fowey Community Fire Station said its firefighters would be checking the property for any hotspots.
The tweet added: "Please slow down if you're driving past and keep your eyes on the road."