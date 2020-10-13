Cornwall toddler died after getting caught in blind cord
- Published
A two-year-old boy died after becoming entangled in a window blind cord after he was left on his own for a couple of minutes, an inquest has heard.
Cobie Grimshaw was found suspended from the cord in the lounge of his home in Looe, Cornwall, after he had climbed on top of a sofa on 4 April.
He died three days later, having suffered irreversible brain injuries.
Cornwall coroner Andrew Cox recorded a conclusion of accidental death over the "devastating incident".
'He looked asleep'
Cornwall Coroner's Court heard Cobie was only left on his own while his mother, Lauren Grimshaw, went to boil a kettle after her mother arrived at the house.
She and a neighbour tried to give CPR before Cobie was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth and later transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital, where he died.
Lauren Grimshaw told the inquest she "noticed that he was quiet" and "just thought he was in the lounge, quietly watching television or playing".
She went in to find him "stood upright at the back of the sofa" but "thinking he looked asleep".
A police investigation found tension fittings on the beaded blind cord "unfortunately hadn't been fitted at the wall", the court heard.
Mr Cox said the facts "for such a devastating incident" were "remarkably straightforward".
Cobie was a "normal, fit and healthy, boisterous and vigorous two-year-old boy ... clearly accustomed to climbing on to a sofa and using it as a trampoline," he said.
The toddler "became entangled in the cord which was not fixed to the wall and he become accidentally entrapped and strangled himself".
Mr Cox said: "This is truly a tragic set of circumstances and all I can do is offer my condolences ... and I am just desperately sorry."