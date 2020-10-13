St Ives beach sex attacker guilty of rape
- Published
A man has been found guilty of a carrying out sex attacks on three women, two of which were on a popular beach.
Clinton Ferreira, 38, was convicted of eight charges, including rape and sexual assault at Truro Crown Court.
Two of the attacks were on Porthminster beach in St Ives, Cornwall, during August and September 2019.
Ferreira chose not to give evidence in the trial having denied the charges, and will be sentenced next month.
The first attack was on a teenager who had been celebrating her exam results when she was grabbed around the neck from behind by Ferreira as she walked next to Porthminster beach.
The court heard how he choked her so she could not scream.
Police later found indecent images of the teenager on Ferreira's phone and his DNA matched a sample taken after the attack.
In September 2019, he attacked a woman in her 30s while she slept in a tent on the same beach.
Also that month, Ferreira raped a woman after taking her back to his flat.
He was found guilty of false imprisonment, assault by penetration, attempted rape, two counts of attempting to choke, suffocate, or strangle with intent to rape, taking indecent images of a child, assault causing actual bodily harm and rape.