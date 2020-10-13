Man pleads guilty to setting police officer on fire
A man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a policeman as he tried to evict him from land owned by Prince Charles.
PC Darral Mares suffered serious burns to his hand and body when he was set on fire in Newquay, Cornwall in September.
Blagovest Hadjigueorguiev admitted two charges of violence against two police officers at Truro Crown Court.
Judge Robert Linford adjourned the sentencing until November.
Police bodycam videos show the 30-year-old man throwing a flammable liquid over the officer and igniting it.
PC Mares, who has been a police officer for 18 years, was heard screaming in pain and shouting: "I need water."
The Army veteran had severe burns and fellow officers put out the flames before calling an ambulance.
At Truro Crown Court, the homeless 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to wounding PC Mares with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent against PC Alen Lenton.
Judge Linford was shown the two videos of police officers and bailiffs going to the Duchy owned field to evict the Bulgarian who had plastic tents and possessions in bags hanging from trees.
PC Mares' injuries were not life threatening and police chiefs said he was sitting up in bed in "good spirits" hours after the attack.
Judge Linford adjourned sentencing so that he could have updated reports on the condition of the two officers and "the effect that this attack" has had on them.
He added: "Please be under no illusions that you are facing an extremely lengthy prison sentence for this attack."