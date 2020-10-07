Harry Billinge: Cornish D-Day veteran has train named in his honour
A D-Day veteran has had a high-speed train named after him in honour of his bravery and fundraising work.
Ninety-five-year-old Harry Billinge MBE raised more than £25,000 to build a national memorial for fallen comrades.
The veteran from St Austell, Cornwall saw his train for the first time at an unveiling ceremony in Penzance.
Mr Billinge said it was "overwhelming" to be honoured and said he was "deeply moved" by the gesture.
He was just 18 years old when he landed on Gold Beach on 6 June 1944.
The veteran was a sapper attached to the 44 Royal Engineer Commandos and was one of only four to survive from his unit.
Mr Billinge holds France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur, and has collected for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal in Cornwall for more than 60 years.
Reacting to the train's unveiling, Mr Billinge said: "I've been deeply moved today.
"Having a train named after me is a great honour. It will remind people of the fine men who fought that day, lots of whom never went back home again.
"It's important that their memory is remembered, and I hope this train will carry that message to thousands of people every day."
Mr Billinge was accompanied by a 24 Commando Reservist at the ceremony, before boarding the train back to St Austell.
Defence Minister Johnny Mercer, said: "Harry's an inspiration and a daily reminder of that incredible generation.
"We can never say thank you enough for the privileges and freedom we enjoy today because of your sacrifices 75 years ago."
The unveiling was originally due to take place in March but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
GWR Engineering Director Simon Green, said he was "honoured" to finally reveal the train to Mr Billinge, remembering his "sacrifice, bravery and tenacity".