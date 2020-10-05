St Ives sex attacks: Man choked teenager on popular beach
A man carried out a series of sex attacks on women including two on a popular beach, a court has heard.
Clinton Ferreira, 38, of Tregenna Place, St Ives denies eight offences against three women in St Ives in 2019 - including one count of rape.
Two of the attacks happened on Porthminster beach in August and September, Truro Crown Court heard.
Prosecutors said the first involved a teenager who was grabbed around the neck and led towards the sand.
Jurors were told the teenager, who had been out celebrating her exam results, was grabbed from behind as she walked home along a path next to Porthminster beach.
Jason Beal, prosecuting, said her attacker put his arm around her neck and led her towards the beach.
He said Mr Ferreira was choking the teenager "so she would not be able to scream".
"She thought she was going to die," he added.
The court heard police later found indecent images of the teenager on Mr Ferreira's phone and his DNA matched a sample taken after the attack.
The following month a woman in her 30s, who was on holiday in St Ives, was attacked while sleeping in a tent on the same beach, the court heard.
Mr Beal told jurors a third woman, who was very drunk and had left her home to buy wine, "met a man who took her back to his flat and raped her".
Mr Ferreira claims she consented to the sex, the court heard.
He faces eight charges in relation to three alleged attacks including:
- False imprisonment, assault by penetration, attempted rape, attempting to choke, suffocate, or strangle with intent to rape, and taking six indecent images of a child
- Attempting to choke, suffocate, or strangle with intent to rape, and assault causing actual bodily harm
- Rape
The trial continues.