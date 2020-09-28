Emergency services use surf therapy to treat staff
Emergency services in the South West are using surfing as a way of helping staff overcome mental health challenges including PTSD.
The Surfwell project has been developed by Devon and Cornwall Police and Dorset Police, and has helped about 70 officers, paramedics and firefighters.
One paramedic who has taken part in sessions said "the freedom of the sea just does something to you".
The scheme started in 2019 and has been funded by charitable organisations.
Sessions take place on beaches across Cornwall, Devon and Dorset and are led by colleagues serving in the emergency services.
Paramedic Tracy said it helped her open up about the death of her mother in a car accident 20 years ago.
She said: "We went out on the water, we came in, and all of a sudden I just started to talk about what happened all those years ago.
"It just unlocked years and years of hurt."
Serving police officer James Mallows, who is also a surf instructor, helped to set up the project for a member of staff who had been assaulted.
He said: "We wanted to find a different route for supporting her back to work.
"Surf therapy has been used in the military with a lot of success and we thought it could really work with the police."
Will Warrender, CEO at South Western Ambulance Service, said: "One size does not fit all when it comes to supporting those who are struggling with their mental, emotional, social and physical health, and this is a refreshing approach to wellbeing that has made a real difference to our people who have experienced it."
