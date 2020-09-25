Cornwall kitesurfer dies after getting into difficulty Published duration 18 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption A man in his 30s died while kitsurfing in Watergate Bay, Cornwall

A kitesurfer has died after getting into difficulty in "rough conditions" in the sea off Cornwall.

The man, in his 30s, died at Watergate Bay, near Newquay, on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the beach at 15:30 BST.

Coastguard James Instance said a number of people were kitesurfing and lifeguards had responded to reports of one of them getting into trouble.

The man was recovered from the water and given CPR but died at the scene, Mr Instance added.

Tom Mansell from the RNLI said the "difficult conditions" of the sea meant lifeguards had flown red flags at the beach, warning people not to enter the water.

He said: "Obviously rough conditions are what kite surfers like, but when the red flags are flying they're flying because professional lifeguards consider that the conditions are dangerous.

"If somebody does need rescuing, that potentially puts our lifesavers at further risk.

"It's a tragic situation and of course we send our condolences to the family," Mr Mansell added.