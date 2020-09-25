Covid: South West lifeguard cover extended by a month Published duration 35 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The RNLI said the summer had been one of the "busiest" their lifeguards had seen

Lifeguard cover on some South West beaches has been extended by a month because of the shortened tourist season, Cornwall Council has announced.

The RNLI will cover 24 beaches in Cornwall and three in Devon until 1 November, the charity confirmed.

Support for the rest of the region - 20 beaches in Cornwall and five in Devon - will end as planned on 27 September.

Tom Mansell, from the RNLI, said the year had been "unique" and one of the "busiest summers" the region had seen.

Cornwall Council said the extension recognised the "shorter holiday season due to the original pandemic lockdown".

image caption The charity will extend its lifeguarding cover to 24 Cornish beaches and three in Devon

In Cornwall, full time cover will continue on:

Tregonhawke, Praa Sands, Fistral, Towan, Watergate Bay, Mawgan Porth, Porthtowan, Perranporth, Gwithian, Porthmeor, Sennen, Constantine, Harlyn, Polzeath, Widemouth and Summerleaze.

Weekend and half term holiday cover will also be extended to Poldhu, Porthcurno, Treyarnon, Sandymouth, Hayle Towans, Chapel Porth, Holywell Bay and Crantock.

The Devon beaches continuing to be covered at weekends and half term are Woolacombe, Croyde and Bantham.

Mr Mansell said 2020 had been "unique in many ways for everyone" and that it had "also been one of the busiest summers for our lifeguards on the beaches in the South West".

He added that the combination of locals, regular visitors and an "influx" of new visitors had contributed this.

"We'd really encourage anyone planning on going in the water to head to one of the lifeguarded beaches around the region where lifeguards will be on hand to offer advice and they can enjoy their activity safely," Mr Mansell said.

