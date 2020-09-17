Man stabbed in St Ives tourist hotspot Published duration 4 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The 29-year-old was found in Chapel Lane with a stab wound to his arm

A man has been stabbed in a popular seaside town in Cornwall.

Police were called to reports of an altercation on Treganna Road in St Ives between 23:30 BST and midnight on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old victim was found on Chapel Street with a stab wound to the arm and taken to Treliske hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police are looking for two men who are thought to have fled the scene.

The man, from Redruth, suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

One of the men believed to have fled is described as about 5ft 10ins tall, wearing a grey tracksuit with black trainers and a rucksack, and possibly a red and yellow helmet.

The second man is said to be of the same height and of slim build.

He was reportedly wearing black jeans, a grey hoody with a black jacket over the top, white trainers and wearing a white helmet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 1114 of Wednesday 16 September.