Newquay attack: Man charged with assault of police officer Published duration 23 minutes ago

image copyright Simon Heester/Cornwall Live image caption Emergency crews were sent to the scene of the incident in Newquay

A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer who sustained severe burns in an incident in Cornwall.

Blagovest Hadjigueorguiev, 30, faces charges of arson with intent, GBH with intent against a police officer, and attempted GBH with intent.

The 51-year-old officer was airlifted to Royal Cornwall Hospital from Trevenson Road, Newquay, on Friday.

Mr Hadjigueorguiev, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court later.

The unnamed officer is said to be in a "stable condition" at Derriford Hospital.