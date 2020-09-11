Newquay police officer suffers burns in attack Published duration 3 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The police officer was left with 'severe' burns after attending an incident in Trevenson Road, Newquay

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer who has been left with severe burns to his arms and leg.

Police were called to Trevenson Road in Newquay, Cornwall after reports of a man "behaving aggressively".

The officer suffered the "severe but non life-threatening" burns while at the scene and has been taken to Treliske Hospital by air ambulance.

A 30-year-old man from Newquay remains in Devon and Cornwall Police custody.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was "truly appalling and unacceptable".

"My thoughts are with the brave officer and his loved ones at this time," she said.

It was described as a "very serious incident" by Ch Supt Ian Drummond-Smith, the police commander for Cornwall.

"My thoughts are with our officer," he added.