Chemical spill shuts Carbis Bay beach beauty spot

image caption A police helicopter has been circling the area

A chemical spill has injured one person and led to the closure of a beach in Cornwall.

Police said "at least" one person was being treated for breathing problems at the Carninney Lane area of Carbis Bay near St Ives.

Firefighters and the Environment Agency are on site and swimmers have been told to stay out of the water.

Police have urged people to shut doors and windows and a local school is keeping children indoors.

Councillor Kirsty Arthur, who lives nearby, said the chemical had spilled "into a stream that flows down on to Carbis bay beach", she said.

"Police are knocking on doors asking people to keep windows shut and stay indoors as a precautionary measure."

image caption The chemical spill took place in Carbis Bay on the coast in west Cornwall.

An RNLI crew which helped swimmers back to the beach, said "a few" of those in the water "were experiencing some difficulties breathing".

image copyright Google image caption The area around Carninney Lane has been cordoned off

Sophie Lloyd, 21, from Nottinghamshire, who is on holiday in Carbis Bay with her family, said: "We heard lots of emergency services going down towards the bay at about 9:45.

"A police officer came up and put a cordon in place. Eventually we found out from police that it was a chemical spill."

Ms Lloyd said a boat in the bay had been "coming in and out at speed". She also saw a police helicopter flying above the beach.

She said: "We have not been given any information personally, we've seen posts on social media.

"For now we're staying indoors with our windows shut."

image copyright Creative Commons image caption Swimmers have been told to stay out of the sea at Carbis Bay

Police said they were called at 09:45 BST to "reports of at least one person have breathing difficulties linked to a possible chemical spill in the Carbis Bay area of St Ives".

The fire service said it was tackling "an incident involving chemicals".

The Environment Agency said it was "working closely with our partners to establish the nature of the situation".