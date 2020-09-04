Car spotted crashing in waves in Cornwall
A car has been spotted being washed around in the surf on a beach in Cornwall.
The silver BMW was seen pictured crashing in the waves at Trevaunance Cove near St Agnes at about 07:00 BST on Friday morning.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they had been alerted to the incident but were not attending, while the Coastguard said they were aware but not involved.
It is not clear how the car came to be in the water or how it will be removed.