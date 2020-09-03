Image copyright Simon Flynn Image caption Teacher Simon Flynn was described by his former school as a "firm favourite"

A man who died after falling from a paddleboard and getting tangled in moorings in a "freak accident" has been named as Simon Flynn.

The 42-year-old teacher from Cheltenham fell into the water near the sailing club at Rock beach in Cornwall at about 13:30 BST on Monday.

He was rescued by a local boat but died at the scene.

In a letter to parents, his former school Kingsholm Primary described him as a "firm favourite" of the students.

Posting on the Facebook page of Mr Flynn's tutoring service, his family said: "It is with immeasurable sadness that we, Simon's family must announce that he tragically passed away in a freak accident while having the time of his life in Cornwall.

"He loved his job, he loved working and developing his students and for this we thank you all for supporting him."

Many of the comments on the page are from parents of former pupils, describing him as an "amazing human being and teacher", " a one-off" and a "caring and enthusiastic tutor".

Image caption Rock beach is a popular spot for locals and visitors

Mr Flynn was paddleboarding while on holiday in Cornwall when he fell off and "got tangled in moorings" at Rock beach.

"Despite the best efforts that were put in by paramedics, the lifeboat crew and others, he was declared deceased at the scene," James Instance from Falmouth Coastguard said.