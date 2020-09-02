Image copyright AFP Image caption The Eden Project was closed for more than three months during the lockdown

A total of 169 people will lose their jobs at the Eden Project due to the coronavirus, managers have said.

In July the Cornwall attraction said it expected up to 220 jobs to go after it lost more than £7m this financial year.

The project said the cuts affected full and part-time roles across "all areas of operations".

Bosses said they were "gutted" to make the decision following a six-week consultation period during July and August.

The cuts will see the equivalent of 122 full-time jobs go, out of a total 375 full-time equivalent roles.

The project confirmed 72 of those leaving took voluntary redundancy.

'Heavy losses'

Executive director David Harland said: "We have had to react to the most extraordinary set of circumstances that the pandemic caused.

"The restructure was to ensure Eden's survival and without it Eden would not have survived.

"We are gutted that we are losing 169 brilliant people as a result of it. You leave with our love and our gratitude and our friendship and you will be missed enormously."

The project said it expected to see "further heavy losses" for the remainder of the year.