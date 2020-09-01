Paddle boarder dies after falling into moorings

Image caption Rock beach is a popular spot for locals and visitors

A man has died after falling from a paddle board and getting tangled in moorings.

The 42-year-old man fell into the water near the sailing club at Rock beach in Cornwall at about 13:30 BST on Monday.

He was rescued by a local boat which then got into trouble itself.

"Despite the best efforts that were put in by paramedics, the lifeboat crew and others, he was declared deceased at the scene," said James Instance, from Falmouth Coastguard.

He said: "A couple of people had been out on paddle boards on the Camel Estuary with a flooding tide.

'Couldn't free themselves'

"With the water moving quite quickly, they had come off the boards and then got tangled in moorings in the area.

"That had caused a problem when they were unable to free themselves."

A local boat went in and managed to free the man - who is thought to have been visiting the area from his home in Chelmsford, Essex - and recovered him into his vessel.

"They then tried to bring him to shore, but then got into a little bit of trouble and fired a red flare."

The Padstow Harbour boat, Rock RNLI and Polzeath Coastguard teams attended.

Mr Instance said: "It was very fast-moving and dynamic - there were a lot of resources going in a somewhat confusing picture."