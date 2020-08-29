Image copyright John Chard Image caption Harvey had his own calendar and featured in artwork

More than £5,000 has been raised by fans of a cat that was killed by a dog.

Harvey, who had his own Facebook and Twitter accounts, died on Thursday in his hometown of St Ives, Cornwall.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid on his social media page, with the feline's fans saying they are "devastated".

The money raised will help cover vet bills, something in his memory and a donation to animal charities.

The black and white moggy would visit numerous properties in part of St Ives called Downalong and was a familiar sight in its narrow streets.

He had several owners over the years and was popular with visitors to the seaside town.

Damaged leg

Most recently he was being cared for by an elderly man who would take him in at night, said Nicky Clark who runs the Harvey St Ives Facebook page.

After the attack he was taken to the vets where he had surgery to remove a damaged leg and fix another that was broken, Ms Clark added.

She that although he made it through surgery and into recovery, "unfortunately he passed away during the afternoon".

Image copyright Chris Oates Image caption Harvey was a common sight on the streets and doorsteps of St Ives in Cornwall

Ms Clark said: "He used to turn up and invite himself in, sometimes jumping over the stable door.

"He would then just go to sleep on the furniture or sit near the fridge - clearly he did that to many places."

Image copyright Harvey St Ives Image caption Harvey "always knew where the fridge was", one of his fans said

"Whatever house he was in, he always knew where the fridge was," Ms Clark added.

"He would wake from the deepest sleep as soon as anybody walked towards the fridge."

Image copyright Brian Turner Image caption Amateur artist Brian Turner would depict Harvey on rocks he painted

Another of Harvey's fans, Liz Knowle, said: "He was everywhere. He became famous.

"Holidaymakers would come down and actively seek him out."

Amateur artist Brian Turner, from Preston, Lancashire, said he became fond of Harvey on his many visits to St Ives and would feature him in rock paintings.

"I cannot believe he has gone and am truly devastated."