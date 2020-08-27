Image copyright Adam Dowrie Image caption Adam Downie said the attack was "horrendous"

A mechanic suffered multiple facial injuries when robbers attacked him with a meat cleaver and other heavy weapons at a rural garage.

Adam Downie, 41, said two men wearing balaclavas hit him in the face with a "big meat cleaver" and chased him in a "horrendous" ordeal on Friday evening.

He needed 70 stitches after the attack near Newquay, Cornwall.

Mr Downie escaped after surrendering about £300 in cash. Police asked people with information to come forward.

Mr Downie said: "I walked in the garage to get some tools and there were two blokes stood here and they just attacked me basically, wanting money.

"They just started chasing me. I got hit the first time over the head with a meat cleaver then I went in the garage, shut the door, they kicked that through, then they just started chasing me round the garage.

"We just kept fighting each other in there."

Image caption Mr Downie said he could only open his eyes five days after the attack due to the swelling

He said as well as being armed with "a big rusty meat cleaver", they were "picking up any other tools" in the garage they could get, including a large iron bar".

Eventually Mr Downie threw about £300 cash at the robbers and managed to escape.

He needed about 70 stitches, many of which were internal as parts of his face "fell down," he said.

Devon and Cornwall police appealed for information on the attack, which happened between 20:30 BST and 21:00 on Friday.

Both suspects are described as white men in their 30s, about 6ft tall and were wearing dark clothing.