Image copyright Google Image caption The pair had got into difficulty at Church Cove, Gunwalloe

A man in his 50s has died and a teenage boy is in hospital after being rescued from the sea in Cornwall.

The pair, from the same family and believed to be from the London area, got into difficulty at Church Cove in Gunwalloe near Helston at about 14:20 BST on Thursday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager was airlifted to Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro where he is believed to be in a stable condition.

The police would not confirm the relationship of the man to the teenage boy.