Image copyright Google Image caption The rescue happened at Church Cove, Gunwalloe

A man is in a serious condition after he and a boy had to be rescued from the sea in Cornwall.

The pair got into difficulty in water off Gunwalloe near Helston, where police, coastguard and lifeboat crews were called at 14:20 BST .

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics while the boy was taken to hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A warning for strong winds was issued for Cornwall on Thursday and Friday.