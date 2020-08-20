Gunwalloe sea rescue: Man in serious condition
- 20 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is in a serious condition after he and a boy had to be rescued from the sea in Cornwall.
The pair got into difficulty in water off Gunwalloe near Helston, where police, coastguard and lifeboat crews were called at 14:20 BST .
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics while the boy was taken to hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A warning for strong winds was issued for Cornwall on Thursday and Friday.