A driver has died in Cornwall after crashing his car, which ended up on its roof.

Police and paramedics were called to the crash at The Valley, Porthcurno, at about 19:45 BST on Saturday.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services treated the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers examined the scene to find out the cause of the crash and appealing for witnesses to come forward.